Scenic Mountain Medical Center to begin community vaccination of Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(Pixabay)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from Scenic Mountain Medical Center:

Scenic Mountain Medical Center – a Steward Family Hospital, will begin its community vaccination clinic for the Moderna vaccine as part of Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on Friday, January 8 from 10 am to 2 pm at Scenic Mountain Medical Center Suite E (located at 1608 W. FM 700 in Big Spring, directly behind the hospital). Vaccines offered on walk-in basis only.

Once arrived, individuals may call (432) 268-2800 to check in. Vaccinations will be scheduled regularly on Wednesday and Friday starting tomorrow and continue to be scheduled while doses are available. Please call (432)-268-2800 or visit scenicmountainmedicalcenter.org to check the status of vaccine availability before heading to the hospital.

The vaccine will be available to individuals over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19.

Medical conditions include but are not limited:

· Cancer

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

· Solid organ transplantation

· Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Type 2 diabetes mellitus

