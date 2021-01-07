Advertisement

NASA shows off biggest canyon in solar system

It’s called Valles Marineris
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arizona’s Grand Canyon has met its match.

NASA released a photo of what it says is the largest canyon in our solar system.

Known as Valles Marineris, it stretches over 2,500 miles across the Martian equator and is 7 miles deep.

It’s 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times deeper.

If it were on Earth, this valley would stretch from New York City to San Francisco.

The new images were taken by a special camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter called HiRISE.

It’s the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet and is part of ongoing research from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Antonia Martinez, 37.
Woman charged with arson in Odessa fire
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Julián and Joaquin Castro call on Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Joe Biden’s victory just before pro-Trump rioters breached Congress
Gaines County Deputy Alex Martinez died Wednesday Jan. 6.
Gaines County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of deputy
U.S. Representative August Pfluger and Senator Ted Cruz.
Texas lawmakers condemn violence at U.S. Capitol as protests continue

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to...
Woman fatally shot at Capitol echoed Trump on social media
Biden comments on the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Biden on equal justice