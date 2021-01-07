Money with Mickey 1/7/2021

(KOSA) -

Considering the attack and siege of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday and the ongoing drama over the 2020 election which was finally certified a Joe Biden victory in the early morning hours of Thursday, how are investors reacting?

CBS7 Financial Expert Mickey Cargile of Cargile Investment Management in Midland joined Wake Up West Texas to discuss this.

Below are the question that Mickey answered:

Q1: With the news we see from Washington, how should investors adjust their investment plans?

How will the market respond once the Biden Administration begins on January 20?

How did the market respond to Democrats winning the majority n the Senate?

