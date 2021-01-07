Advertisement

FBI seeking tips to identify those involved with violence at U.S. Capitol

Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol as Congress halts the Electoral College vote count.
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol as Congress halts the Electoral College vote count.(NBC News / YouTube)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The FBI is asking for help from the public to identify those involved with the violence in Washington D.C. and the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.

According to the FBI’s website, they are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and the surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

These tips can be submitted on the FBI’s website here.

You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and information related to this investigation.

Tips that do not include attachments can be submitted online here.

