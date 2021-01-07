Advertisement

Cudd says she’s getting death threats after rioting; “I didn’t do anything illegal”

Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades and storm U.S. Capitol.
Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades and storm U.S. Capitol.(ZUMA / MGN)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Jenny Cudd says she’s gotten seven death threats at her business since she participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

In a post on her Facebook page, Cudd says, “I did not do anything illegal, vandalize, or hurt anyone.”

She also wrote that the media is blowing the riot out of proportion, creating fear and spreading lies.

At least four people died in the riot.

Cudd posted a video on her Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, proudly telling viewers that she stormed the Capitol. She talked about people tearing down Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s officer doors and stealing her gavel and the general chaos all over the building.

She told CBS7 that she plans to be at the next protest, which is tentatively scheduled for Inauguration Day, with a gas mask.

