Capitol riots reaction: the congressman, the rioter, and the mayor

Congress was evacuated from its chambers as trump supporters stormed the U.U. Capitol building, forcing congress into lockdown.

Among those rushed to safety was newly elected Texas District 11 Representative August Pfluger. In a phone interview with CBS7′s Jay Hendricks, Pfluger lambasted the actions of the rioters.

“I got to tell you, I strongly condemn any violence happening here at the Capitol,” Pfluger said. “We’re a country of law and order, and, you know, we were here today to debate the merits of the Constitution, and part of that Constitution is our first amendment rights, which calls for peaceably assembling.”

Midland resident Jenny Cudd was among the rioters who stormed the capitol.

“We start walking up to the Capitol, and we get the news that Pence betrayed us,” Cudd said. “He had way more power, and he wasn’t willing to exercise it. And when Pence betrayed us is when we decided to storm the Capitol.”

Unlike Pfluger, Cudd was proud of the actions of people she calls “patriots.”

“We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door, and somebody stole her gavel, and took a picture, sitting in the chair flipping off the camera,” Cudd said.

An unreal scene of a nation that hasn’t been this divided in over a century.

In Odessa, mayor and long-time Trump supporter Javier Joven lamented people’s actions violating the first amendment.

“It’s unfortunate. The thing is, we all have the right for peaceful assembly, and we want to maintain that,” Joven said. “Most of the Trump supporters are law and order, but obviously, we’re not seeing that. So, the thing is that this is a disappointment.”

And although law enforcement and the national guard successfully removed protesters from the Capitol, Cudd says she plans to be back in Washington for the inauguration.

“Hell, yes,” Cudd said. “I’d do it again, and I’d have a gas mask next time.”

