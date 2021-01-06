Woman charged with arson in Odessa fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A woman has been arrested after authorities say she set a building on fire that had several people inside of it.

Antonia Martinez, 37, has been charged with arson, a first-degree felony.

According to a release, Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Fire Marshals responded to a fire on East 2nd Street at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned building had been set on fire. Several transients were inside the building at the time.

A woman, identified as Martinez, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later charged with starting the fire.

Authorities say the building sustained significant damage from the fire.

