Advertisement

Trump widens US ban on Chinese apps as his term nears end

This July 20, 2020, file photo, shows, the app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated...
This July 20, 2020, file photo, shows, the app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated by Ant Group, on a smartphone in Beijing. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. However, the order goes into effect after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, so the order's ultimate fate is unclear.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay and WeChat Pay in an escalation of a trade war that has been unfolding through most of his term.

The order, however, goes into effect in 45 days, nearly a month after Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president, so the fate of Trump’s action is unclear.

The orders follow two others Trump signed in August banning dealings with the popular video app TikTok as well as the main WeChat messaging app. The fate of those apps in the U.S. is still unclear, and with just 15 days left until Inauguration Day, it will likely fall to Biden to deal with them — or not. The same goes for Tuesday’s executive order.

A representative for Biden’s office did not immediately return a message for comment Tuesday.

Alipay is a widely used digital wallet that is part of the empire of e-commerce billionaire and Ant Group founder Jack Ma. WeChat Pay is a rival service operated by tech giant Tencent. The others named in the order are CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate and WPS Office.

Trump’s order cites unspecified concerns about the apps collecting Americans’ personal and financial information and turning it over to China’s communist government.

The order marks the Trump administration’s latest attempt to hobble China, a rising economic superpower. Over the past several years, it has lashed out at China with tariffs that have sometimes roiled the U.S. stock market, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.

China-backed hackers, meanwhile, have been blamed for data breaches of U.S. federal databases and the credit agency Equifax, and the Chinese government strictly limits what U.S. tech companies can do in China.

Political analysts expect Biden to try to resume cooperation with Beijing on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus. However, economists and political analysts foresee few big changes due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

But dealing with the fallout from Trump’s latest shot at China could still create more headaches for Biden on top of the ongoing efforts to fight a worsening pandemic after he takes office.

Senior Trump administration officials indicated they hadn’t consulted with the president-elect’s team before issuing the latest effort to ban more China apps. They described the apps as instruments for a communist government bent on “digital totalitarianism.”

When reporters asked why the administration was only taking these steps now with the Trump presidency down to its final two weeks, one official said the executive action should have probably been taken years ago, “but better late than never.” The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the executive action publicly.

National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien framed the order as part of Trump’s ongoing effort to “prioritize the safety and security of the United States homeland and the American people.”

Trump’s tariffs and orders against China have raised recurring fears among U.S. tech companies and their stockholders that China’s government will retaliate by making it more difficult to do business in the world’s most populous country. If that were to happen, among those that could be particularly hard hit is Apple, which generated $40 billion in sales in China in its last fiscal year — making it the iPhone maker’s third largest market behind the U.S. and Europe.

Despite the worries of a backlash, Apple has emerged largely unscathed from Trump’s battel with China, enabling it to boost its market value above $2 trillion amid the pandemic.

____

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this story from Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonia Martinez, 37.
Woman charged with arson in Odessa fire
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Julián and Joaquin Castro call on Ted Cruz to resign after he objected to Joe Biden’s victory just before pro-Trump rioters breached Congress
Gaines County Deputy Alex Martinez died Wednesday Jan. 6.
Gaines County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of deputy
U.S. Representative August Pfluger and Senator Ted Cruz.
Texas lawmakers condemn violence at U.S. Capitol as protests continue

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to...
Woman fatally shot at Capitol echoed Trump on social media
Biden comments on the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Biden on equal justice