Texas lawmakers condemn violence at U.S. Capitol as protests continue

U.S. Representative August Pfluger and Senator Ted Cruz.
U.S. Representative August Pfluger and Senator Ted Cruz.(US Congress)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas lawmakers are condemning violence in Washington D.C. as supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol building.

“This is completely and utterly un-American. I condemn all violence happening at the Capitol. We are a country of law and order. Laying siege to the Capitol building is in total opposition to our ideals. I could not be more disappointed,” said U.S. Representative August Pfluger in a statement provided to CBS7.

“Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support,” stated Senator Cruz on Twitter.

“I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner. I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and halted congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Rep. Pfluger is safe and sheltering in place, along with other lawmakers.

