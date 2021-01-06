ORMC exhausts Moderna vaccines, more doses expected next week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: ORMC says that it has exhausted all of its Moderna vaccines at this time. They are expecting a shipment of 400 doses of the vaccine next week.

The City of Odessa has released an updated plan for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a release, the COVID-19 vaccine is available through walk-ins at the ORMC Community Health Center at 520 East 6th Street.

The center will be open during the following hours:

Monday: 8 am - 4:30 pm

Tuesday: 8 am - 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 7 am - 7 pm

Thursday: 7 am - 7 pm

Friday: 7 am - 7 pm

Officials say that you do not need to schedule an appointment for your first vaccine. The second vaccine injection will be scheduled.

Vaccines will be available for the following groups:

· People 65 years of age and older

· People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as, but not limited to:

· Cancer

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

· Solid organ transplantation

· Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Vaccines are still limited in number.

