Mayor Javier Joven asks city council to discuss making Odessa a “sanctuary city for the unborn”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At Tuesday’s Odessa city council work session, Mayor Joven opened up a discussion about making Odessa a sanctuary city.

If it did, abortion would be unlawful within the city limits.

People from both sides of the issue were very passionate about whether the city council should or should not pass such an ordinance.

Many people brought up the fact that there are no practicing abortion clinics in Odessa at this time and said there was no reason to bring the issue up at all.

Several councilmembers echoed the sentiment saying that the city has more pressing issues to be dealing with at this time.

Mayor Joven says the city council will discuss it further at future meetings.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.