GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Alex Martinez passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep Martinez’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements for Martinez are pending.

