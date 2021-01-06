Balmorhea wins first state championship

BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - The Balmorhea Bears captured the 1A DII State Championship with a 74-38 win over Richland Springs in San Angelo on Tuesday.

This is the first state championship for Balmorhea, and the fourth state title Coach Vance Jones has won in his legendary career.

Balmorhea’s Alex Abraham was the game’s Offensive MVP, and Sean Orozco was the Defensive MVP.

Watch the video above for highlights, celebration, and interviews with the state champions.

