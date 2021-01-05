How folks in Phase 1B can get the vaccine; Who has it today?

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) - One of the questions we’ve gotten a lot this week is - how do I get vaccinated if I qualify under Phase 1B?

The first thing you should do is check with your primary care physician to see if they have the vaccine or can suggest where you can get it.

One place that has the vaccine now is the Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa.

It’s the first privately owned pharmacy given permission to distribute the vaccine, according to the Odessa American.

Sunflower Pharmacy’s number is 432-606-2394.

After that – answers are harder to come by. No one’s quite sure when the state will ship out the next round of vaccines.

ORMC expects to receive another shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week.

This map from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows what county offices and major pharmacies will be distributing the drug, how many doses they are expected to get, and how many doses they have in stock.

The major pharmacies in town say they’re ready to start vaccinating people – they just don’t have the vaccine from the state yet.

Here are links to their websites:

-HEB

-United / Market Street

-Walmart

-Walgreens

-CVS

The Midland Health Department is registering people at this website.

The Ector County Health Department currently has no information about vaccinations on its website.

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

