Two earthquakes reported north of Stanton

Earthquake seismograph.
Earthquake seismograph.(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two earthquakes were reported in Martin County on Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Service, the first, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake, was reported 18 kilometers north of Stanton at 12:21 p.m.

The second, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, was reported 17 kilometers north of Stanton at 1:12 p.m.

You can find earthquake reports online here.

