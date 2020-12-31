Two earthquakes reported north of Stanton

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two earthquakes were reported in Martin County on Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Service, the first, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake, was reported 18 kilometers north of Stanton at 12:21 p.m.

The second, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, was reported 17 kilometers north of Stanton at 1:12 p.m.

You can find earthquake reports online here.

