Advertisement

Odessa police searching for man who stole 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler

Police say this suspect stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it.
Police say this suspect stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a suspect who they say stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into another 18-wheeler earlier this month.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to No Bull Services at 925 East 2nd Street on December 4 for a report of criminal mischief.

Police learned that a man had stolen an 18-wheeler at the property and crashed it into another 18-wheeler before driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown above is asked to call Detective S. Allafchian at 432-331-2045 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0021151.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Major winter storm heading to West Texas
Closings.
Winter Weather causing closures and delays across the area
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of West Texas
Winter Storm Warning in effect through Thursday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott preparing state resources ahead of winter weather in West Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of West Texas
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of West Texas
Positive messages spray painted on a business on Austin's Sixth Street in late March. Many...
Greg Abbott says Austin can’t ban late on-site dining for New Year’s weekend, AG Paxton files lawsuit against the city
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of West Texas
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of West Texas
Closings.
Winter Weather causing closures and delays across the area