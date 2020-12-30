Winter Weather causing closures and delays across the area
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re listing all closures and delays across the area due to winter weather.
-EZ-Rider buses will have a delayed start at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday
-All Midland County offices will be closed on Thursday
-Envirokids Preschool and Childcare Center will be closed on Thursday
-Members Financial FCU will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Thursday
