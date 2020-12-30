Winter Weather causing closures and delays across the area

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re listing all closures and delays across the area due to winter weather.

-EZ-Rider buses will have a delayed start at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday

-All Midland County offices will be closed on Thursday

-Envirokids Preschool and Childcare Center will be closed on Thursday

-Members Financial FCU will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Thursday

