Suspect sought in Midland shooting that left one person dead, another injured

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man is wanted for a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Midland.

Alejandro Marcell Ramirez, 66, is wanted on the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of North Lamesa at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday for a report of two gunshot victims.

When police arrived, they found a woman behind a home and a man sitting in a parked vehicle nearby. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sarah Tucker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found a vehicle involved in the shooting in an alley in the 100 block of East Pecan and identified the suspect in the shooting as Ramirez.

A search warrant was executed at Ramirez’s home but he was not found inside. Arrest warrants have now been issued for Ramirez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

