Advertisement

Suspect sought in Midland shooting that left one person dead, another injured

A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.
A previous mugshot of 66-year-old Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.(Midland Police Department)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man is wanted for a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Midland.

Alejandro Marcell Ramirez, 66, is wanted on the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of North Lamesa at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday for a report of two gunshot victims.

When police arrived, they found a woman behind a home and a man sitting in a parked vehicle nearby. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sarah Tucker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found a vehicle involved in the shooting in an alley in the 100 block of East Pecan and identified the suspect in the shooting as Ramirez.

A search warrant was executed at Ramirez’s home but he was not found inside. Arrest warrants have now been issued for Ramirez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Major winter storm heading to West Texas
DPS says that three people were killed in a crash outside of Alpine on Monday.
DPS identifies three people killed in Brewster County crash
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott preparing state resources ahead of winter weather in West Texas
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
A couple of local media outlets have already found themselves at odds with Odessa’s new mayor.
Newly elected mayor off to a rocky start with some local media outlets

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Midland man killed in motorcycle crash
(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
14 people apprehended after discovery of human smuggling operation in Wink
City of Odessa to open temporary weather shelter ahead of winter storm
A major winter storm will be moving into West Texas on Wednesday.
Major winter storm moving into West Texas