Major winter storm moving into West Texas

By Craig Stewart
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A big change is on the way today, as a strong cold front has already progressed to the Pecos River, accompanied by gusty northerly to northeasterly winds.

Rain this morning will transition to snow fairly quickly, though there may be a brief window for sleet this afternoon across the Permian Basin and Lower Trans Pecos, and a more prolonged opportunity for a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow across the Lower Trans Pecos and Rio Grande Valley tonight.

Heavy snowfall will be possible tonight and throughout the day Thursday.

Snowfall totals of 4 to 10 inches will be possible for much of the area while some locations could see even higher amounts.

This weather will create poor travel conditions across the area. Travel should be avoided if possible.

