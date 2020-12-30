Advertisement

Lee Rebels still hard at work in the offseason

The day after Trinity ended Lee’s season, Quarterback Mikey Serrano went to a recruiting showcase
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lee’s season ended last weekend, falling to Trinity in the second round of the playoffs. However, the work didn’t stop there for Mikey Serrano.

After a five touchdown, 264 yard game, Quarterback Mikey Serrano didn’t go home after their 56-49 loss.

Instead, he showed his skills off at a recruiting showcase the very next day.

Although his senior season may be finished, he hopes his football career is far from over.

Watch the video above to hear from Serrano.

