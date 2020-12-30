Advertisement

DPS identifies Midland man killed in motorcycle crash

Dec. 30, 2020
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash east of Midland on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Coleman B. Ewing, 28.

According to DPS, the crash happened on Business Interstate 20, a quarter of a mile east of Midland at 3:57 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Silverado.

The motorcyclist, identified as Ewing, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling west on BI 20, with the motorcycle traveling behind the Silverado.

DPS says the crash happened when the Silverado slowed down to make a left turn. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle failed to control its speed and crashed into the back of the truck.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

