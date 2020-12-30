Advertisement

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration for its new Saban Media Center on June 2, 2016, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

