Crane man asking for help finding his lost dog

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Crane man is putting out a desperate plea for help in search of his missing dog, Benji. He’s a bobtail Yorkie missing for 12 days now.

“Everybody in town knows him. They know Benji. He does go into different stores, different buildings, he comes into the courthouse, and he brings them in here [sheriff office],” said Sheriff Aguilar, of Crane County Sheriffs. “He goes to the library with Benji, and we’re just trying to help him out.”

His owner Charles Perry said the two went for a walk at the Tiny Earp Soccer Field when Benji took off after a rabbit.

“I get up at three in the morning. I go out and scream and holler all up and down the streets, but it seems like no one’s paying attention,” said Perry.

Perry said Benji is the only thing he has, and he means everything to him.

“Benji, he’s just like a kid. He plays, sleeps, and eats. He’s always with me everywhere I go. If I go to the grocery store, he goes with me. If I go to the soccer field, he goes with me. Everywhere I go, he goes with me. Everyone in town knows him.”

Perry is offering a 300 dollar reward for Benji. If you spot him - call the Crane County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 558-3571.

