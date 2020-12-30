City of Odessa to open temporary weather shelter ahead of winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will be opening a temporary weather shelter for the homeless and those in need of a place to stay ahead of the coming winter storm.

The shelter will be located at the Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium at 809 West Clements.

According to a release, the shelter will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue until weather conditions improve.

Food, bedding, showers and restrooms facilities will be available for those who are seeking shelter. 24-hour security will also be onsite.

The shelter will be following the CDC’s guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a safe environment.

