14 people apprehended after discovery of human smuggling operation in Wink

(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A human smuggling operation was uncovered in Wink on Tuesday.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, two officers with the Wink Police Department noticed suspicious activity at a gas station and called the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Once deputies arrived a total of 14 people ran away from the scene.

With the help of DPS, all of the subjects were apprehended by Wednesday morning.

An investigation revealed that two of the 14 people were smugglers, while the rest were in the country illegally.

The sheriff’s office contacted the U.S. Border Patrol and has since detained the group at the Winkler County Detention Center.

