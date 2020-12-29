Odessa officials release plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has released its initial plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone whose occupation is listed below may register to receive a vaccine.

First Tier

1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to: Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services including:

a.) Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state-supported living centers

b.) Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

2. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and

3. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

4.Residents of long-term care facilities

Second Tier

1. Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

a.) Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b.) Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

c.) Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

d.) Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials and Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes: vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in the administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

a.) Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

b.) Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Anyone who is listed in one of the above categories can email vaccine@odessa-tx.gov for more information. You must have a valid badge or identification to register online and present at a vaccine site.

