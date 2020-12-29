NPS looking for public input as it considers George W. Bush Childhood Home for National Park designation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The National Park Service will be looking for input from the public as it considers whether the George W. Bush Childhood Home should be eligible for designation as a new unit of the National Park System.

Back in 2015, the NPS conducted a survey of the home to evaluate whether it could be a potential new unit, including determining its national significance and the suitability and feasibility of designating it as a unit of the national park system.

The NPS will be looking to hear from the public during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, January 26, at 6:30 p.m. A link to the meeting will be available online here under the “Meeting Notices” tab.

Once the evaluation is complete, the Secretary of the Interior will submit findings and a recommendation to Congress.

Those who wish to submit comments for the study can do the following:

How to Submit Comments.

The National Park Service seeks to learn the public’s ideas and opinions about the George W. Bush Childhood Home at 1412 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, Texas. The public is invited to contribute to the initial phase of the study process by sharing input and feedback about the home. This includes responding to the following questions:

What is important or unique about the George W. Bush Childhood Home as it relates to the life of George W. Bush?

What is your vision for the George W. Bush Childhood Home? How would you like to see the site managed? What types of activities and experiences do you want to see as part of the site’s future?

Do you have any ideas or concerns that the National Park Service should be aware of and/or address in the study process?

Do you have any other ideas or comments you would like to share with us?

Feedback and responses to the above questions can be submitted in the following ways:

Online: visit the study website, https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GWBush , and click the “Open for Comment” link to submit answers to the topic questions.

By mail: send written comments to the following mailing address:

National Park Service, c/o Carrie Miller

Denver Service Center – Planning Division

12795 West Alameda Parkway

P.O. Box 25287

Denver, CO 80225-0287

The comment period will be open through February 28, 2021.

