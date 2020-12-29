Advertisement

Major winter storm heading to West Texas

By Craig Stewart
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A major winter storm is taking aim at the region midweek as we end 2020.

On Wednesday, rain will increase across the area and change to snow from west to east.

Snow, heavy at times, will spread across the region Wednesday night and Thursday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts and where the heaviest snow will occur.

Significant travel impacts are possible.

