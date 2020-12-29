Governor Abbott preparing state resources ahead of winter weather in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is placing state resources on standby ahead of severe winter weather in West Texas.

From Wednesday night to Thursday, much of West Texas will see several inches of snow.

“As winter weather and heavy rain make their way across the our state, I urge Texans to be cautious of changing weather conditions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these storms, and we will continue to provide the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

Governor Abbott is placing the following resources on standby:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Two): 4 boat squads; 1 Type III Urban Search And Rescue package

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boats and Teams to support Water Rescue Operations as well as 4 wheel drive vehicles and personnel to support winter weather response operations for stranded motorists.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT): High Profile Vehicles and winter weather preparation/response equipment and crews

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Public Utility Commission: Utility Outage monitoring and reporting.

Crews with TxDOT are already working to prepare the roads.

