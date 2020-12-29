Advertisement

Governor Abbott appoints Odessa attorney to 358th District Court

Judge gavel.
Judge gavel.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local attorney has been appointed as Judge of the 385th Judicial District Court in Ector County.

According to a release, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Odessa attorney John F. Shrode to the position.

Shrode works in private practice and previously served as a prosecutor for the Ector County District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.

His term is set to run until December 31, 2022, or until his successor is elected.

