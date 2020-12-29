Governor Abbott appoints Odessa attorney to 358th District Court

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local attorney has been appointed as Judge of the 385th Judicial District Court in Ector County.

According to a release, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Odessa attorney John F. Shrode to the position.

Shrode works in private practice and previously served as a prosecutor for the Ector County District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.

His term is set to run until December 31, 2022, or until his successor is elected.

