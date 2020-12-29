DPS identifies three people killed in Brewster County crash

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a crash east of Alpine on Monday morning.

The victims have been identified as Alma Gloria Wilson, 54, of Odessa, Roberto Taveraz-Roman, 79, of Big Lake and Ludivina Tavarez, 72, of Big Lake.

According to DPS, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 67, two miles east of Alpine, around 10:48 a.m. on Monday.

The crash involved a Cadillac SRX-SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup.

The Cadillac driver, Wilson, and the driver and passenger of the pickup, Roman and Tavarez, died in the crash. A passenger in the Cadillac was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cadillac was traveling west following another vehicle while the F-150 was traveling east.

According to DPS, the Cadillac passed the vehicle it was following in a no-passing zone and crashed into the F-150.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

