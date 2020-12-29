Advertisement

DPS identifies three people killed in Brewster County crash

DPS says that three people were killed in a crash outside of Alpine on Monday.
DPS says that three people were killed in a crash outside of Alpine on Monday.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a crash east of Alpine on Monday morning.

The victims have been identified as Alma Gloria Wilson, 54, of Odessa, Roberto Taveraz-Roman, 79, of Big Lake and Ludivina Tavarez, 72, of Big Lake.

According to DPS, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 67, two miles east of Alpine, around 10:48 a.m. on Monday.

The crash involved a Cadillac SRX-SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup.

The Cadillac driver, Wilson, and the driver and passenger of the pickup, Roman and Tavarez, died in the crash. A passenger in the Cadillac was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Cadillac was traveling west following another vehicle while the F-150 was traveling east.

According to DPS, the Cadillac passed the vehicle it was following in a no-passing zone and crashed into the F-150.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eva Polanco was arrested Wednesday for tampering with evidence. Her son, Humberto Polanco, was...
Mother of Ector County murder suspect arrested
FIRST ON CBS7: Burglar breaks into Midland Post Office by busting through a wall
Fire happened shortly after midnight on Sunday
One person dead following Odessa house fire
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
Major winter storm heading to West Texas
Major winter storm heading to West Texas
Major winter storm heading to West Texas
According to the research website Advisor Smith, Odessa, and Midland are the top two cities...
Rent prices fall in Midland and Odessa
FIRST ON CBS7: Burglar breaks into Midland Post Office by busting through a wall