Deputies investigating break-in at West Odessa Post Office

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ecor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at the West Odessa Post Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the office at Westgate and University on Monday morning after employees found that someone had broken into the building by breaking a glass window.

Deputies couldn’t find evidence of anything at the post office being stolen and say it appears to be a case of criminal mischief.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t have a clear idea of when the break-in happened.

Midland police say that someone also broke into the Village Station Post Office by busting through a wall sometime between Christmas Eve and Monday morning.

Police are investigating to see if any items were stolen.

