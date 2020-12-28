Pride Center West Texas host drive-in survival concert

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There are no denying group events in the pandemic look a lot different these days and Pride Center West Texas’ solution is a nod to the past.

Sunday residents turned out for a survival drive-in concert headlined by Sam Weaks, a local singer.

Weaks spent time writing and producing a song specifically for those in the LGBTQ community who are struggling during this pandemic.

“Something that I always wanted to do with my music in my art personally ensures that I am encouraging people and making sure that I’m not just a voice but rather a voice that can be heard,” said Weaks.

Executive Director of Pride Center West Texas Bryan Wilson said the drive-in aims is to bring people together this new year who struggle from depression and suicidal thoughts.

They took the time to put together an event with social-distancing in mind... because they want West Texans to know, they are not alone.

“We started to hear more and more that people were suffering and sad and lonely. So in the middle of the holidays, we said we have to do something and we worked with our leadership and local people who love everyone regardless of how they were born to create something, said Wilson. “A space where people can realize that they are not alone.”

Wilson said he felt grateful for the community’s support in making this event one they most likely won’t ever forget.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.