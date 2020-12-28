FIRST ON CBS7: Burglar break into Midland Post Office by busting through a wall
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -
Midland, Texas (KOSA) – Midland Police say someone broke into the Village Station Post Office by busting through a wall.
Investigators say it happened sometime between Christmas Eve and this morning.
They say they’re not sure yet if the burglar took anything. They’re continuing to investigate.
