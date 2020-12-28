Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Burglar break into Midland Post Office by busting through a wall

(CBS7)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland, Texas (KOSA) – Midland Police say someone broke into the Village Station Post Office by busting through a wall.

Investigators say it happened sometime between Christmas Eve and this morning.

They say they’re not sure yet if the burglar took anything. They’re continuing to investigate.

