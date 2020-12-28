Balmorhea’s State Championship game rescheduled
Balmorhea’s 1A DII State Championship Game rescheduled for January 5 at San Angelo ISD Stadium
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Balmorhea’s 1A DII State Championship Game has been rescheduled for January 5 at San Angelo ISD Stadium at 6 pm.
The Bears will battle Richland Springs for a state title 20 days later than planned.
Balmorhea was originally scheduled to play Richland Springs on December 16th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The game was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.
