Advertisement

Balmorhea’s State Championship game rescheduled

Balmorhea’s 1A DII State Championship Game rescheduled for January 5 at San Angelo ISD Stadium
Balmorhea vs. Jayton
Balmorhea vs. Jayton(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Balmorhea’s 1A DII State Championship Game has been rescheduled for January 5 at San Angelo ISD Stadium at 6 pm.

The Bears will battle Richland Springs for a state title 20 days later than planned.

Balmorhea was originally scheduled to play Richland Springs on December 16th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eva Polanco was arrested Wednesday for tampering with evidence. Her son, Humberto Polanco, was...
Mother of Ector County murder suspect arrested
Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault
Fire happened shortly after midnight on Sunday
One person dead following Odessa house fire
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

Lee captures a share of the district title with a 56-35 win over San Angelo Central
Lee Top 5 Plays of 2020
LEE TOP 5
LEE TOP 5
MOJO Top 5 VOD
MOJO Top 5 VOD
MOJO Top 5 VOD
MOJO Top 5 Best Plays of 2020