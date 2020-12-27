One person dead following Odessa house fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly Sunday morning house fire.

A news release from the City of Odessa reveals firefighters were called to a fire at 12:07 a.m. in the 200 block of East 12th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to put out the fire and discovered the body of a person in the back of the home.

The victim has not been identified and the body will be taken to Tarrant County for an autopsy, according to the city.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

