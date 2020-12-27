Advertisement

One person dead following Odessa house fire

Fire happened shortly after midnight on Sunday
Fire happened shortly after midnight on Sunday
Fire happened shortly after midnight on Sunday(KOSA)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly Sunday morning house fire.

A news release from the City of Odessa reveals firefighters were called to a fire at 12:07 a.m. in the 200 block of East 12th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to put out the fire and discovered the body of a person in the back of the home.

The victim has not been identified and the body will be taken to Tarrant County for an autopsy, according to the city.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault
Eva Polanco was arrested Wednesday for tampering with evidence. Her son, Humberto Polanco, was...
Mother of Ector County murder suspect arrested
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Several people in Odessa have received scam calls involving a Mexican cartel.
Odessa police warning public of scam involving Mexican cartel
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Eva Polanco was arrested Wednesday for tampering with evidence. Her son, Humberto Polanco, was...
Mother of Ector County murder suspect arrested
People of all ages ventured out to the movie theater for the opening weekend of ‘Wonder Woman...
Let’s go to the movies: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opens in theaters
Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
abbot pardon
Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault