Mother of Ector County murder suspect arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The mother of a man who intentionally struck and killed a woman with his car in Ector County has been arrested.

According to the Andrews County News, Eva Polanco was arrested Wednesday for tampering with evidence. Polanco is the mother of Humberto Polanco, 35, who was arrested Monday in Andrews on a murder warrant. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says Humberto Polanco and the victim, Veronica Carrillo, 38, apparently lived together in Andrews and were in a relationship.

The ECSO says on Sunday, Dec. 20, Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his SUV toward Carillo on an Ector County road, striking and killing her. He had been released from custody on Dec. 8 after being arrested in October on charges of assault causes injury in family violence.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

