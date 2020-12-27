Let’s go to the movies: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opens in theaters

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The highly anticipated film, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, opened in theaters on Christmas day.

People of all ages ventured out to the movie theater for the opening weekend of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

The film is the most significant release since the beginning of the pandemic.

For some viewers, it was the first time they had been to a movie theater in months.

“I’m most excited to see wonder woman because it’s been so long since I’ve been to a movie theater and actually sit down and enjoy a movie. I know the movie is going to be great because Patty Jenkins’ last movie was amazing”, said moviegoer Pete Molina.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ premiered on HBO max at the same time it released in theaters.

This decision by Warner Brothers has created a competition between people’s sofas and the silver screen.

Kermit Scourby, general manager of the Century 12 theater in Odessa, says that nothing beats a movie theater’s atmosphere.

“Well, you know there is something about the big screen experience. Watching it with people makes a difference. We’ve had some older films that I’ve only watched on my tv at home, but when I watch them again here it’s so much bigger. It’s much more of an event,” said Scourby.

Century 12 offers private watch parties where groups can rent out a whole theater to watch the film.

Scourby says the theater is doing everything they can to make sure guests can enjoy ‘Wonder Woman 1984 safely.

“Everyone’s loved it so far. There’s one lady that came out crying. I don’t want to give any spoilers away, but she just loved it. She loved seeing it on the big screen,” said Scourby.

Scourby says that all of the private showings on Christmas day and today sold out.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.