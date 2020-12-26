Advertisement

Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90

FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the Tony award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 54th annual Tony Awards ceremonies at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died.(SUZANNE PLUNKETT | AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90.

He died Dec. 18 at his home in Montana. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported.

The Brooklyn-born Berlind enjoyed a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons.

He wasn’t born into the theater, though. Despite youthful aspirations as a songwriter, he found work on Wall Street, becoming a brokerage partner before the death of his wife and three of four children in a June 1975 plane crash in New York City that changed the trajectory of his life.

He told the Times in 1998 that building a business and making money didn’t make sense to him anymore.

Eventually, he turned to Broadway, redefining himself through a new career.

Brook Berlind, his second wife, defined the switch in stage terms.

“His life was utterly bifurcated by the accident,” she said. “There was Act I and Act II. I don’t think many other people could have gone on to such success after such catastrophe.”

His debut production in 1976 of “Rex,” a Richard Rodgers musical about Henry VIII, was panned by a Times theater critic. His last show, a Tony winner brought to the stage by multiple producers, was the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma.”

Other shows included the original 1980 production of “Amadeus,” which won a Tony for best play, and “Sophisticated Ladies,” a 1981 musical with a two-year run featuring music by Duke Ellington.

Star-studded revivals included “Death of a Salesman” in 2012 with Philip Seymour Hoffman and “Hello Dolly” in 2017 with Bette Midler.

Throughout his career, Berlind took the flops in stride with the successes, finding value in some losing productions.

“I know it’s not worth it economically,” he told The Times in 1998. “But I love theater.”

Berlind exhibited his own flair for the dramatic after the Sept. 11 attacks when he took then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s encouragement of Broadway to heart and appeared onstage on Sept. 23 after the conclusion of what had been scheduled to be the last performance of “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“The show will go on,” he declared to an emotional audience, extending a two-year run for three months despite declining sales.

Survivors include his wife and son, two granddaughters and a brother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
UPDATE: Federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
Several people in Odessa have received scam calls involving a Mexican cartel.
Odessa police warning public of scam involving Mexican cartel
But she never imagined her own life would change so drastically after she was diagnosed.
‘I want to get back to my kids,’ ECISD teacher battles brain disorder
The Ector County Sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his...
Andrews man charged with murder for intentionally hitting girlfriend with his car
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
The European Commission president says coronavirus vaccinations to begin “in just two days."
Germany, Hungary give 1st vaccine shots ahead of EU rollout
One of the oldest snack bars at Pompeii, the Thermopolium of Regio V has been uncovered in its...
Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes