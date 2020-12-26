Advertisement

Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault

Silvia Carillo-Corella was convicted of assault in 1998.
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned seven people this week, including a woman convicted of assault in Midland County in 1998.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports Silvia Carillo-Corella, 40, was one of the people Abbott pardoned.

According to the MRT, Abbott notified those pardoned two days before Christmas as per tradition.

Carillo-Corella was sentenced to six months of probation and a $450 fine.

