Gov. Abbott pardons woman connected to Midland County assault

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned seven people this week, including a woman convicted of assault in Midland County in 1998.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports Silvia Carillo-Corella, 40, was one of the people Abbott pardoned.

According to the MRT, Abbott notified those pardoned two days before Christmas as per tradition.

Carillo-Corella was sentenced to six months of probation and a $450 fine.

