US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will need to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

Airlines must deny boarding to any passenger that doesn’t get a test, the CDC said.

The agency said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is already down by 90%.

British officials have stressed there’s no evidence the new version makes people sicker.

Last weekend, Britain’s prime minister said the new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the U.K.

