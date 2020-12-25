Advertisement

‘I want to get back to my kids,’ ECISD teacher battles brain disorder

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For one ECSID teacher this Christmas is a difficult one.

Especially when you’re battling stacks of bills and a serious disease all at once.

Amanda Rudloff has been teaching math at Bonham Middle School since this summer.

She said she loves her kids and wants to continue changing her students lives.

But she never imagined her own life would change so drastically after she was diagnosed.

“I have neurodegenerative dementia--with behavioral and seizures, and brain disorder, and tremors,” said Rudloff.

Rudloff said it’s been hard for her. The immune disease took over her body days before Halloween. The disease has left Rudloff in and out of hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

For the past two months she’s been slowly learning to walk, talk and regain her memory.

“I am a fighter, I have always been and I know it God I’m going to be okay,” said Rudloff.

Amanda said doctors have put her through therapy treatments that add up to about 20 thousand dollar per week.

“The medical is so much… it’s just so much,” said Rudloff.

But throughout this whole process rudloff said her students have kept her spirits high

“I had one of my past students reach out to me today,” said Rudloff. “I had past students reaching out all summer telling me how much I have changed their lives and I want to continue to change my students lives for the better.”

Amanda said her goal is to fight this disease and get back to teaching kids about more than just math.

“I teach them life skills, I teach them hope and respect and love,” said Rudloff.

Amanda started a gofundme to help with her therapy treatments.  If you’d like to donate, click here.

