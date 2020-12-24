Advertisement

‘Operation Love Letters’ brings cheer to nursing home residents

‘Operation Love Letters’ set out on a mission to show people in nursing homes that they are loved and that their community has not forgotten them.
By Kate Porter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man is doing his part to show love to isolated people in nursing homes.

He spent the holiday season asking people around town to write letters for nursing home residents, and on Wednesday he delivered them.

Nursing homes can feel incredibly lonely for residents this time of year, and the pandemic restrictions only make it worse.

‘Operation Love Letters’ set out on a mission to show people in nursing homes that they are loved and that their community has not forgotten them.

John Flores is the mastermind behind ‘Operation Love Letters.’

He says that he and his wife spent four days packaging the letters to be ready for delivery.

People from all over big spring participated in the project, including students from local schools.

“At first, I was kinda questioning myself. Is this something you want to do, god? Of course within a matter of 30, 45 minutes, people were calling me. People were confirming, hey, you’ve got to do this,” said Flores.

Within two months of announcing the project, people nationwide have expressed interest in starting the project in their city.

Flores says people in Midland, Odessa, and even as far as Fresno, California, have contacted him to get a similar program started in their cities.

When he came up with the idea, Flores says he never expected a turnout like this.

“I’m not doing this for no one except for god and for the people that are locked up behind these nursing homes because to be able to see a smile makes, I mean, I don’t wanna cry here, but it makes me realize that all this was worth it. Even though I don’t have anybody in the nursing home, I’ve heard the stories, and I know firsthand that people are suffering,” said Flores.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Flores couldn’t deliver the letters directly to the residents.

Staff at the nursing homes greeted him at every stop with a banner to show their appreciation for his gesture.

“I think it’s wonderful because I think it will make them feel loved and not feel like they have been forgotten because we do have the COVID out there. We take every moment of every day to show love for our vets. I know I do, and I know we all do,” said Lamon-Lusk Veterans Home CNA Mary Jiminez.

‘Operation Love Letters’ collected over 2,000 letters this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

