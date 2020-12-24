Odessa police warning public of scam involving Mexican cartel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are warning the public about a new scam that reportedly involves a Mexican cartel.

According to the Odessa Police Department, several people have received calls from someone pretending to be with a Mexican cartel or another criminal organization who claims they are holding the victim’s family member hostage.

The caller then says that the victim must wire money if they wish to see their family member again.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not pay any money or provide any personal information.

You are asked to hang up and notify the Odessa Police Department with the caller’s phone number and any names associated with the call.

