Advertisement

Odessa police warning public of scam involving Mexican cartel

Several people in Odessa have received scam calls involving a Mexican cartel.
Several people in Odessa have received scam calls involving a Mexican cartel.(Pixabay)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are warning the public about a new scam that reportedly involves a Mexican cartel.

According to the Odessa Police Department, several people have received calls from someone pretending to be with a Mexican cartel or another criminal organization who claims they are holding the victim’s family member hostage.

The caller then says that the victim must wire money if they wish to see their family member again.

Anyone who receives a call like this should not pay any money or provide any personal information.

You are asked to hang up and notify the Odessa Police Department with the caller’s phone number and any names associated with the call.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ector County Sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Humberto Polanco intentionally swerved his...
Andrews man charged with murder for intentionally hitting girlfriend with his car
Odessa police say this suspect robbed the N-N-Out on West 10th Street Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating armed robbery at N-N-Out
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Humberto Polanco Jr., 35.
Man charged with running over, killing woman in West Odessa
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

The states argued the program violates the constitution by illegally awarding benefits like...
Fate of DACA program remains uncertain
Odessa police say this suspect robbed the N-N-Out on West 10th Street Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating armed robbery at N-N-Out
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD accepts results of runoff elections
Odessa City Hall.
New Odessa officials take oath of office