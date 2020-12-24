Advertisement

Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci got a special treat as he left work Wednesday.

EMS workers were waiting outside to serenade the good doctor ahead of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24.

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad cheered Fauci and sang the birthday song as he walked out.

Fauci, the nation’s foremost infections disease expert, has risen to international fame for his role in battling the coronavirus.

He said this birthday and Christmas will not be like other years.

Following his own guidance, he will avoid holiday travel.

He will miss spending Christmas and his birthday with his daughters for the first time since they were born.

It’s sad, Fauci said, but he feels the need to practice what he preaches.

