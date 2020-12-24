Fate of DACA program remains uncertain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DACA recipients are fighting for their status to be protected after nine states including Texas have issued a lawsuit to end the program.

Diana, a dreamer who attends the University of Texas Permian Basin said she’s worried her life could be turned upside down.

“It worries me to know what’s going to happen with me,” said Diana.

Diana traveled illegally from Mexico to the United States when she was just 8-years-old. She’s a DACA recipient and benefits from the program.

She fears ending it may put her at risk of being deported and losing everything she has worked for the past few years.

“Right now I have a good-paying job, I’m going to school so if all this stops it’s like I did all of this for nothing so there goes all of that time wasted that I spent at school,” said Diana. “Now I have to find another job that is going to be minimum paying and there are bills to pay so I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

A three-hour-long court hearing on Tuesday in Houston put the fate of DACA recipients at risk of their protected status.

The states argued the program violates the constitution by illegally awarding benefits like work authorization and social services to recipients

“It’s scary and in a way disappointing that you think you’re doing something good like working right and then and then there are people that see it as a bad thing when all you’re trying to do is better yourself,” said Diana.

Local immigration attorney Jeanne Morales said she submitted 100 to 200 new and renewed DACA applications this year.

But how can this affect DACA recipients if ruled illegal?

“If it’s ruled illegal dreamers will at some point lose their status, said Morales. “Now I don’t think that will happen overnight.”

Since the future of DACA is still uncertain, Morales hopes this can encourage those who qualify to submit their DACA applications before a decision is made.

“We know there are people in this country who don’t have legal status. They need to work towards getting legal status,” said Morales.

According to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than 600 thousand dreamers will be affected if this program ends.

