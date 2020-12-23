Odessa police investigating armed robbery at N-N-Out

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to a robbery at N-N-Out on West 10th Street at 10:28 a.m.

When police arrived they found that a man had walked into the store and displayed a gun before demanding cash.

He then ran away towards the Sagebrush Apartments with cash.

The suspect is described as a thin white or Hispanic man in his 20′s wearing a black hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

