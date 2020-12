ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa canvased the runoff elections on Tuesday afternoon.

Javier Joven, Denise Swanner and Mark Matta met at the Ector County Courthouse where they were all officially sworn in.

The candidates said with the ongoing pandemic, they would best serve the City of Odessa by assuming office as soon as possible.

