Midland ISD accepts results of runoff elections

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a special board meeting Tuesday, Midland ISD announced the results of the runoff elections for Districts 1 and 4.

The school board confirmed Michael Booker won the seat in District 1 while Katie Joyner won the seat in District 4.

The motion to accept the new members was passed unanimously.

“I promise I’ll do my best to get the work done for District 1. I can’t make everyone satisfied, but to do my best to do what’s right for the school board and for the district,” said Booker.

Booker and Joyner expressed their gratitude for their constituents and their desire to get to work.

“I welcome feedback from the community, I’ve already gotten some, and I hope that continues because it’s going to take open dialogue for us to make changes,” said Joyner.

