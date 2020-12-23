Advertisement

Marine proposes to girlfriend at Midland International Airport

By Kate Porter
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland International airport often hosts departures and arrivals -- but Saturday night, it hosted something a bit more romantic.

Mustafa Muhammad’s homecoming was nothing short of memorable.

The marine spent the last two years stationed in North Carolina.

When he arrived home in Midland last night, he had big plans.

So, Muhammad enlisted the help of passengers on his flight to propose to his girlfriend, Christie Nieto.

“It was just something on the way. We were supposed to get married officially on Tuesday. We are trying to quicken everything up because of COVID. Just the thought of “oh, I’m already on the flight, I can just get roses, and I can have people helping me out.” It ended up pretty well,” said Muhammad.

The 12 people who volunteered to help with the proposal came down the escalator with a single rose.

After everyone handed a rose to Nieto, Muhammad was at the end of the line with a ring.

“Yeah, I wasn’t expecting it. No wonder why they [Nieto’s family] were pushing me! It’s late, right, so I was like, oh, I’m just going to come and pick him up, and they’re like no get ready, get ready. I was like, okay,” said Nieto.

Nieto’s family was with her at the airport to welcome Muhammad home and participate in the proposal.

